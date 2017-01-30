Wichita man sentenced for distributing child pornography

A Wichita man with a previous conviction for sexual abuse was sentenced Monday to 22 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Jonathan Curtis McClain, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, McClain admitted he previously was convicted of sexual abuse in 1998 in Medford, Oregon.

McClain came under investigation when agents of the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations in Tennessee identified his user profile engaged in online chats where he posted about his interest in watching child pornography.

McClain in March 2016 sent child pornography to an investigator.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s online offender registry shows McClain was booked into the Harvey County in June 2016.

Picture: KBI Offender Registry