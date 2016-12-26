WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


45°F
Clear
Feels Like 40°
Winds West 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear47°
26°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear49°
29°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear52°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy46°
24°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear51°
35°

2 found dead in vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

by on December 26, 2016 at 1:27 PM (3 hours ago)

crime-scene-police-tape-criminal-investigation

Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in an SUV on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to a car wreck along the highway early Saturday and found a man and a woman dead in
the SUV from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say their SUV struck a bridge before stopping in the middle of the highway and that it was then struck by the driver of a passenger car traveling behind the SUV. That driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Police say they believe the victims in the SUV were shot by occupants of a third vehicle that left the scene.

Copyright © 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.