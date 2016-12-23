2 Kansas wind farms are now operating

Two wind farms in central Kansas are now online and supplying electricity to Westar Energy.

The Hutchinson News reports the wind farms have come online within the last two weeks, even though a civil suit seeking an in junction against one of them is still pending.

Westar Energy says the wind farms, owned and operated by NextEra Energy Resources, are supplying the state’s largest electric utility with about 400 megawatts of new power. The company says the two facilities are bringing about $800 million in investment and local payments to the area, as well as 23 jobs to Kingman and Pratt counties.