2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl Rosters Released

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the East and West teams for the 2017 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl that will be played in BG Products and Veterans Sports Complex at Butler County Community College campus on July 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm.
The 2017 Head Coaches for the 44th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star; leading the East squad, Rossville High School’s, Derrick Hammes; and for the West squad, Marc Marinelli from Goddard Eisenhower High School.
This year there were more than 450 outstanding seniors nominated from over 200 schools. The Kansas Shrine Bowl is a huge honor allowing the states finest athletes to come together and compete while making a difference for Kansas children needing expert medical care.
All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children [SHC]. SHC is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. The 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, July 29th, 2017, in El Dorado, Kansas, at BG Products and Veterans Sports Complex on the Butler County Community College campus. Kickoff will be at 7:00 pm. Tickets and additional information are available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling 800-530-5524.
East
Drew Bones……………………………….. Ottawa High
Hunter Browning……………. Washburn Rural High
Dalton Cowan…………………. Topeka Seaman High
Bryce Crouch……………………………. Emporia High
Jay Dineen……………….. Lawrence Free State High
Clayton Fowler…………………………. Hartford High
Colin Grunhard…………………. Bishop Miege High
Dawson Hammes……………………… Rossville High
Jake Hastings…………………….. Santa Fe Trail High
Trenton Henry………………… Nemaha Central High
Wyatt Hubert………………… Shawnee Heights High
Cuttar Huss……………………………………. Troy High
JJ Letcher……………………………………… Piper High
Jordin Linn……………………………… Neodesha High
Michael Maffry…………………….. Blue Valley High
Jordan Martin………………………………. Turner High
Greg Martin…………………………… Marysville High
Jason Meeker………………………….. SM West High
Brandon Miekus……………………… Frontenac High
Trey Moore…………………………….. Lawrence High
Justin Peine…………………………. Prairie View High
Travis Pickert…………….. St. James Academy High
Danny Presler………………………… SM North High
Trystan Pringle…………………………… Lyndon High
Eric Renyer………………………………… Sabetha High
Eric Scott……………………. Basehor- Linwood High
Adam Smith……………………………. Atchiison High
Chandler Struthers…………………….. St. Pauls High
Trevor Thompson…………………….. SM East High
Garrett Tierney………………… BV North West High
Peyton Usher-Pearson………… Independence High
Mitchell Wertzberger……………… Wabaunsee High
Kamaren Wilson……………………. Field KinleyHigh
Keegan Zars………………………….. Mill Valley High
Coaches:
Derick Hammes (head)……………… Rossville High
Bob Lisher……………….. Lawrence Free State High
Tom Radke……………………….. St. James Academy
Rob Hedrick……………………………….. Ottawa High
Warren Seitz…………………… Nemaha Central High
Brent Hoelting……………………………. Lyndon High
Team Managers:
Nick Sloop…………………….. Nemaha Central High
Certified Athletic Trainers:
Curt Sudbeck……………………………….. St. Benedict
Kaylin Voss…………………………………….. Lawrence
West
Ben Adler……………………………………… Trinity Academy
Jovon Baldwin……………………………. Junction City High
Shane Berens………………………………………….. Hays High
Tyrekus Birch…………………………….. Wichita South High
Kaden Davis…………………………………….. Ellsworth High
Cooper Dreifort…………………………………. Andover High
Zach Esau………………………………………….. Hesston High
Dylan Foos………………………………………… Dighton High
Hayden Friend………………………………….. Plainville High
Joey Gilbertson……………………. Wichita Northwest High
Kody Gonzalez………………………………….. Goddard High
Cullen Grabast…………………………………… Osborne High
Jacob Green……………………….. Norton Community High
Layke Heimerman………………………………. Halstead High
Zach Helbing…………………………………….. Mulvane High
Peyton Hill…………………………………… Garden City High
Jacob Jenkins………………………… Harper-Chaparral High
Hunter Kaufman………………………………………. Pratt High
Dallin Marlnee……………………………………. Augusta High
Jacob Murray…………………………………. Great Bend High
Ben Murray………………………… Southeast of Saline High
Tanner Orand………………………………… Eisenhower High
Nate Pauly…………………………………… Garden Plain High
Eldon Picou…………………………………….. Manhattan High
Ethan Richardson………………………….. Maize South High
Josh Rivas…………………………………….. Hutchinson High
Cooper Root…………………………………. Wichita Collegiate
Marshall Rutschman…………………………. Sedgwick High
Thomas Sanchez…………………………….. Dodge City High
Jay Shank…………………………………… Valley Center High
Landen Urban………………………………… Hoisington High
Peerlus Walker………………………………………. Derby High
Ethan White………………………………………….. Buhler High
Dillon Williams…………………………………. Holcomb High
Coaches:
Marc Marinelli (head)……….. Goddard Eisenhower High
Brian Hill…………………………………….. Garden City High
Scott Vang………………………………………… Goddard High
Brent Pfeifer………………………………… Maize South High
Clint Rider…………………………………………. Hesston High
Grant Stephenson………………………………. Plainville High
Certified Athletic Trainer:
Morgan Sommers………………………………………. Andover
Taylor Rholeder…………………………………………… Wichita