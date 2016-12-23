WIBW News Now!

4 suspended Kansas cheerleaders no longer with program

by on December 23, 2016 at 11:30 AM

A University of Kansas official says four Kansas cheerleaders who were suspended from the team after the discovery of a Snapchat photo that mentioned the KKK are no longer with the program.

The Kansas City Star reports that athletic department officials originally became aware of the social media post last month. The photo depicted three men in sweaters, each with a “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.”

The university suspended the three male cheerleaders and the cheerleader on whose Snapchat account the photo was posted.

Jim Marchiony, Kansas associate athletic director, said Thursday that three of the cheerleaders resigned their positions, and the fourth cheerleader graduated this semester.

