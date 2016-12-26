WIBW News Now!

$40K lead cleanup at Lawrence building to begin

by on December 26, 2016 at 9:00 AM (19 mins ago)

lawrence-community-building

A nearly $40,000 cleanup is set to begin at a Lawrence community building that was found to have high levels of lead.

Since the lead contamination was discovered this year, the basement room at the Community Building has been locked up. Professional decontamination is set to begin Monday. Mark Hecker, assistant director of the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department, told The Lawrence Journal World the work will involve removing all the surfaces, cleaning and repainting.

The approximately 1,400-square-foot space housed a gun range that left behind extremely high levels of lead contamination. The lead contamination built up as
bits from lead bullets accumulated as patrons fired their weapons.

In May, tests found lead in some areas that was 17,000 times greater than what’s considered safe.

