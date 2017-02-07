WIBW News Now!

68-year-old man fatally shot during Kansas City police standoff

by on February 7, 2017 at 8:04 AM (6 hours ago)

Authorities say a 68-year-old man was the person who was fatally shot during a weekend standoff with police in Kansas City.

Police identified the man Monday night as Johnnie Harris Jr.

Officers shot and killed him Saturday when he emerged from a home carrying a weapon.

Kansas City police say officers were called to the home when bullet holes were found in a neighbor’s home. Officers unsuccessfully tried to make contact with the resident of the home where the shots originated.

During the hours-long standoff, officers heard periodic gunshots from inside the home as they unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with Harris.

He exited the home with a weapon, and officers shot and killed him.

