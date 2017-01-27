Topeka man arrested after crashing into building, running from police

A Topeka man was arrested Thursday after crashing into a building while running from police, according to a news release.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones says at 8 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle displaying a forged 60-day tag near SE 5th and Liberty.

The driver, who was later identified as 28-year-old Timothy L. Weaver, of Topeka, attempted to elude police.

Officers called off the pursuit, then saw Weaver wreck into an abandoned cinder block building at 401 SE Lafayette.

Weaver exited the vehicle and ran south on Lafayette. He was apprehended and taken into custody less than a block away from the crash scene.

Weaver was treated at the scene for minor injuries he sustained in the crash.

He was arrested for two felony warrants, multiple traffic violations and felony fleeing and eluding.