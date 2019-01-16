Accident in Brown County kills one Wednesday

An accident Wednesday morning killed a Brown County driver.

According to Sheriff John Merchant, at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, a one vehicle accident was reported on Linden Road just north of the Hiawatha Country Club entrance.

A 2003 Buick Century was found on its top in the east ditch in the bottom of a small creek.

The one person in the vehicle died at the scene. It took responders almost an hour to extricate the driver.

Identification is being withheld pending family notification. The investigation continues.

