ACLU of Kansas to Testify Against Two-Tiered Voting Bill Tuesday

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Kansas chapter will testify Tuesday in opposition to a Senate bill expanding the opportunity for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to have different identification requirements for state and federal elections.

“We oppose Senate Bill 37, because it would disenfranchise at least 18,000 citizens in the state of Kansas who, because of our voting rights litigation, are able to vote in all elections right now,” said Doug Bonney, legal director with the ACLU of Kansas.

Kobach asserts that it is within a state’s purview to decide who can vote in that state’s elections.

“If that is put into Kansas statutes, it’s going to disenfranchise those tens of thousands of people and create an illogical and confusing two-tiered voting system,” said Bonney. “That is nonsensical.”

The ACLU of Kansas sees two problems with Kobach’s two-tiered voting plan.

“One is the statutory issue of whether the Secretary of State has the power under current Kansas voting statutes to impose a two-tiered election system, where you let some people vote only in federal elections and let others vote in all elections,” said Bonney. “We sued him over that and won in court and the courts ruled that there was no provision in the current statutes to allow that. We also raised Constitutional arguments under the state constitution that even if the statutes allowed it, it’s unconstitutional, because Kansas’ constitution has a broad right to vote in it and all people have to be treated the same.”

The hearing on the bill is set for Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.