ACLU seeks copy of proposed changes to US election law

by on January 25, 2017 at 9:54 AM (6 hours ago)

ACLU Voter Lawsuit

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal court to force Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to turn over proposed changes to the nation’s voter registration law.

It’s being sought as part of the ACLU’s lawsuit challenging Kansas’ proof-of-citizenship voter registration law. The ACLU filed its request Monday.

Kobach was photographed bringing the proposal to a meeting with Donald Trump in November. But the plan was partially obscured by Kobach’s arm and hand in the photograph that The Associated Press took.

The ACLU contends the proposal is relevant to its lawsuit, citing lobbying by Kobach to change central provisions of the National Voter Registration Act.

Kobach argues that it’s subject to “executive privilege” because he was on the transition team advising Trump.

