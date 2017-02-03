Acting Revenue Secretary Committed To ‘Correct’ Numbers

The Acting Secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue hopes that stories about state revenues can get away from comparisons and talk about real numbers.

“It’s my hope, as we go forward, that we’ll concentrate more on what we’re actually bringing in versus what we estimated we will bring in,” said Sam Williams. “We can’t spend projections. We spend what we’re actually getting.”

Revenue estimates have been on target for the last three months.

“Historically, in Kansas, we’ve been very accurate with our projections,” said Williams. “It’s just in the last couple of years associated with the tax policy, it’s become kind of a football. We hope we can turn that around and spend the time talking about those issues associated with spending and growing revenue rather than what the projections say.”

Williams is committed to giving good numbers to legislators going forward.

“My approach with the Legislature has been to promise them that I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that what we give them from our agency is correct, so that as they make their policy decisions concerning spending and budget and the other affairs that they do, that they can trust in those numbers and they aren’t an issue. They can concentrate on the policy, and not have to worry about the quality of the numbers.”

Williams nomination is due before the full Senate in the next few days.

