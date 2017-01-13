American Red Cross stresses safety, preparedness during severe winter weather

Ahead of what forecasters are calling a potentially dangerous winter storm that could bring severe ice and freezing rain into Eastern Kansas, the American Red Cross is stressing the importance of winter driving and home safety.

Executive Director for the American Red Cross Kansas Capital Area Chapter Jane Blocher says anyone in the path of this weekend’s storm needs to be prepared should conditions deteriorate.

“People should stay off the roads if at all possible,” Blocher said. “Residents in our area should also make sure they are prepared at home for power outages that often result from heavy icing conditions.”

The storm is expected to bring anywhere between one-quarter to one-inch of ice accumulation by Sunday. Emergency officials say this could make driving dangerous, if not nearly impossible, and urge motorists to stay off the roads.

If travel is necessary, the Red Cross offers 10 tips for motorists.

Keep your vehicle’s gas tank at least half full at all times and clean lights and windows to help you see, especially at night.

Let friends and family members know where you are going and when you expect to arrive at your destination.

Make sure you have extra clothing, coats, and blankets.

Carry nutritious snacks and water if heading out on a trip

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy or icy roadways.

Do not pass snow plows

Do not use cruise control when driving on ice or snow

If you do run off the road, stay with your vehicle. If you have to get out of your vehicle, use the side away from traffic.

Do not run your engine and heater constantly, but run for about 10 minutes every hour.

Blocher recommends that residents shelter in place during the severe winter storm until conditions improve. The heavy ice accumulation will likely lead to power outages caused by falling tree limbs and snapped power lines.

The Red Cross has these tips should an outage occur.

Never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home. If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

Use flashlights for light, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. If the freezer is full, it will keep its temperature for about 48 hours.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and any appliances, equipment or electronics to avoid damaging them when the power is restored.

Use generators correctly – never operate a generator inside the home, including the basement or garage.

Portable generators should not be hooked to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.

Don’t forget your pets – bring them indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

Make sure all cell phones and laptops are fully charged in advance of the storm.

Blocher says the Red Cross will work to keep people updated through local and social media.

She adds the Red Cross Emergency App provides instant access to winter storm tips and weather alerts for their area. The First Aid App offers medical guidance and a hospital locator in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.

An ice storm warning will be in effect for most of Kansas from Friday morning through Sunday.