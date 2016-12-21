UPDATE: Anderson County Man Found Dead

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the search party, comprised of volunteer first responders and local citizens, who assisted in the search for 24-year-old Devyn Long, a missing Welda man. However, unfortunately, on Tuesday afternoon, December 20th, Long was located deceased in rural Anderson County.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Monday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate and disseminate information about twenty-four year old Devyn Long.

His vehicle was located abandoned Saturday morning on Missouri Road, just North of 1500 Road, Southwest of the city of Garnett, Kansas.