Arrests made in connection with Harvey County murders

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that multiple arrests were made in connection with three homicides that occurred Oct. 30 in rural Moundridge.

According to a KBI news release, Mexican authorities arrested Jereme Lee Nelson and Myrta Rangel Thursday, Jan. 12 south of the U.S. border.

Both Nelson and Rangel were handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to the U.S.

Both suspects had arrest warrants out for capital murder. The warrants allege they committed the murders of Travis Street and Angela May Graevs, both of Moundridge and Richard Prouty of Newton. An 18-month-old child, belonging to Street and Graeves, was found unharmed inside the home.

Nelson and Rangel both fled Kansas prior to warrants being issued.

The KBI worked with Mexican authorities through the U.S. Marshals Service to identify the movements and location of the suspects within Mexico in an effort to apprehend them.

“I’m proud of the hard work our agents undertook to get to this point in the investigation. We are pleased that the suspects will be brought back to Kansas and tried for these crimes,” said KBI Director Kirk Thompson in a news release.

The suspects were booked into the San Diego County Jail. Nelson and Rangel are expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday in San Diego County, California court.