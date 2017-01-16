Arson suspected in fire to Topeka leasing office

Investigators suspect arson in a fire to a southwest Topeka leasing agency.

According to a news release, crews were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to RAK Property Management, located at 2032 SW Wayne Ave. Firefighters arrived and were able to keep the flames contained to the single-story, wood-framed business office.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was most likely intentionally set.

The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the building and an additional $5,000 in lost contents.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.