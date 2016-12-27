WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds South 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear51°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy52°
31°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear46°
23°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear52°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy43°
28°

Attorney general to seek harsher penalties for sex buyers

by on December 27, 2016 at 7:00 PM (1 hour ago)

sex trafficking

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to fight human trafficking with stronger penalties.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Schmidt is planning to pursue legislation in the coming session. He said last week at a proclamation signing ceremony that it’s not possible to destroy the “market for illicit trafficking” without dealing with “the demand piece.”

Schmidt also says there are some gaps where Kansas law is materially softer than federal law, usually when the victim is between age 14 and 18.

Schmidt’s coming push to crack down on demand echoes the goals of the Topeka Shawnee County Human Trafficking Coalition. Topeka Rescue Mission director Barry Feaker has said the coalition is examining ways to put more teeth into penalties. One idea is to strip convicted buyers of their driver’s licenses.

Copyright © 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.