AUDIO: Andy Reid Wednesday Press Conference

The Chiefs are looking to bounce back against the Broncos after falling to the Titans last Sunday.

Good news for the Chiefs is they have played well against the AFC West this year and dating back to last year, the Chiefs have won nine straight games against their divisional rivals.

Injury wise the Chiefs are doing ok, as only Justin Houston, Philip Gaines and Tamba Hali will not practice on Wednesday. Marcus Peters is “making improvement” with groin strain, but won’t practice as well.

Listen to Andy Reid’s press conference from Wednesday to get all the details.