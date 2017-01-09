AUDIO: Andy Reid’s Monday Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting their first playoff game since 2010 when they fell to Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday between the Steelers and the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Parking lots will open at 6:30 am and will be open parking for one hour and then after that it will be normal parking parameters.

Right now the Chiefs are 2.5 point favorite over the Steelers at the current betting odds on Monday morning.

Injury wise the Chiefs should be healthy going into the game. Outside linebacker Houston will practice on Monday and Spencer Ware is good to go as well.

Listen to Head Coach Andy Reid’s Monday press conference.