The Jayhawks sit atop the league standings through six games as they are 6-0 after their win against Iowa State up in Ames on Monday.

Kansas takes on Texas on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse with a tip time of 1:00 p.m.

Head Coach Bill Self spoke to the media on Thursday about the win against the Cyclones, what stands out about the Texas Longhorns, what stands out about his team after six conference games plus more.