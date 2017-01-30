AUDIO: Bill Self’s Weekly Press Conference

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a big road win against the fourth ranked Kentucky Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Jayhawks fell one spot in the top 25 poll due to their loss to the Mountaineers earlier in the week. Kansas comes in third in the AP poll, Baylor is second and Gonzaga is the top team in the country.

Head Coach Bill Self spoke to the media on Monday during his weekly press conference, he addressed the Carlton Bragg drug paraphernalia case, the lack of depth without Bragg able to play, what the win means for the Hawks, what stands out about Baylor and their standout Johnathan Motley.