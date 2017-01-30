WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 41°
Winds NNW 4 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy53°
31°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear43°
22°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy34°
24°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast37°
25°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain41°
33°

AUDIO: Bill Self’s Weekly Press Conference

by on January 30, 2017 at 12:30 PM

Self

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a big road win against the fourth ranked Kentucky Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

The Jayhawks fell one spot in the top 25 poll due to their loss to the Mountaineers earlier in the week. Kansas comes in third in the AP poll, Baylor is second and Gonzaga is the top team in the country. 

Head Coach Bill Self spoke to the media on Monday during his weekly press conference, he addressed the Carlton Bragg drug paraphernalia case, the lack of depth without Bragg able to play, what the win means for the Hawks, what stands out about Baylor and their standout Johnathan Motley.  

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.