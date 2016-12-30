WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds SSW 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear59°
29°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear41°
24°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy46°
41°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm58°
28°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy31°
14°

AUDIO: Cats Top Longhorns in Conference Opener

by on December 30, 2016 at 9:59 PM (34 mins ago)

kansas-state-logo

Dean Wade’s 18 points led three Kansas State Wildcats in double figures as the Cats held off a late Texas rally to beat the Longhorns 65-62 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

After falling behind 11-4 early, a 15-0 first half run gave the Wildcats (12-1, 1-0) a lead they would not relinquish. The Cats built a 13-point second half lead with seven and a half minutes to play and were able to withstand a barrage of late Longhorn threes. K-State shot free throws at a 78.8% clip, including making nine of ten charity tosses in the game’s final minute to seal the win.

Wesley Iwundu scored 16 points and Kamau Stokes added 15 points to help Wade lead the Wildcats offensively. K-State’s five starters combined for all 65 of their points. Jarrett Allen led Texas (6-7, 0-1) with 14 points.

The Wildcats are back in action next Monday in Lawrence against Kansas.

Postgame Audio – Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes, Coach Bruce Weber

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.