AUDIO: Cats Top Longhorns in Conference Opener

Dean Wade’s 18 points led three Kansas State Wildcats in double figures as the Cats held off a late Texas rally to beat the Longhorns 65-62 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

After falling behind 11-4 early, a 15-0 first half run gave the Wildcats (12-1, 1-0) a lead they would not relinquish. The Cats built a 13-point second half lead with seven and a half minutes to play and were able to withstand a barrage of late Longhorn threes. K-State shot free throws at a 78.8% clip, including making nine of ten charity tosses in the game’s final minute to seal the win.

Wesley Iwundu scored 16 points and Kamau Stokes added 15 points to help Wade lead the Wildcats offensively. K-State’s five starters combined for all 65 of their points. Jarrett Allen led Texas (6-7, 0-1) with 14 points.

The Wildcats are back in action next Monday in Lawrence against Kansas.

Postgame Audio – Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes, Coach Bruce Weber