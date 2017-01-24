AUDIO: Buckets Blake talks life as a Harlem Globetrotter

The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their return to Topeka.

The team is celebrating 91 years of basketball acrobatics with a world tour that will pass through the Capital City on Friday.

Ahead of their appearance, Globetrotters guard Buckets Blakes paid a visit to the WIBW News Now at Noon show to talk about his experiences travelling the world with the planet’s most recognized hoopsters.

Blakes also paid a visit to students at Jay Shideler Elementary while in town.

The Harlem Globetrotters will take on The World All-Stars at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kansas Expocentre’s Landon Arena, 1 Expocentre Drive. The event is one of 300 the team has booked over its six-month tour.

Audio of WIBW News Now at Noon host Sam Wood chatting with Buckets Blakes is posted below.