AUDIO: Buckets Blake talks life as a Harlem Globetrotter

by on January 24, 2017 at 3:37 PM

globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their return to Topeka. 

The team is celebrating 91 years of basketball acrobatics with a world tour that will pass through the Capital City on Friday.

Ahead of their appearance, Globetrotters guard Buckets Blakes paid a visit to the WIBW News Now at Noon show to talk about his experiences travelling the world with the planet’s most recognized hoopsters.

Blakes also paid a visit to students at Jay Shideler Elementary while in town.

The Harlem Globetrotters will take on The World All-Stars at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kansas Expocentre’s Landon Arena, 1 Expocentre Drive. The event is one of 300 the team has booked over its six-month tour. 

Audio of WIBW News Now at Noon host Sam Wood chatting with Buckets Blakes is posted below. 

 