WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Clear
Feels Like 41°
Winds West 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy47°
24°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy41°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy45°
35°

AUDIO: Head Coach Andy Reid Wednesday Press Conference

by on December 28, 2016 at 12:10 PM (45 mins ago)

reid 1-5 presser

The Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for the final game of the regular season against the Chargers on Sunday in San Diego. 

The Chiefs can sweep the AFC West with a win on Sunday for the second time in franchise history and for the first time since 1995.

Kansas City is either the two, five or six seed depending on what goes on Sunday.

For the Chiefs to get the two seed they have to win and Oakland has to lose. 

The Chiefs are guaranteed the five seed if they win.

The only way the Chiefs are the six seed is if they lose and the Dolphins win.

Head Coach Andy Reid met with the media on Wednesday to give an injury update plus his thoughts on the final week of the regular season plus more.  

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.