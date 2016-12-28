AUDIO: Head Coach Andy Reid Wednesday Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for the final game of the regular season against the Chargers on Sunday in San Diego.

The Chiefs can sweep the AFC West with a win on Sunday for the second time in franchise history and for the first time since 1995.

Kansas City is either the two, five or six seed depending on what goes on Sunday.

For the Chiefs to get the two seed they have to win and Oakland has to lose.

The Chiefs are guaranteed the five seed if they win.

The only way the Chiefs are the six seed is if they lose and the Dolphins win.

Head Coach Andy Reid met with the media on Wednesday to give an injury update plus his thoughts on the final week of the regular season plus more.