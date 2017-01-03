AUDIO: Head Coach Andy Reid’s Tuesday Press Conference

The Chiefs next game will be Sunday, January 15th against either the Texans, Steelers or Raiders as they await the Wild Card playoff games this coming weekend.

Kansas City earning the bye week is a big deal as Andy Reid is a combined 19-2 (regular season and postseason) after a bye week.

The Chiefs players are off on till Monday when they will be back with the team to work on their next game.

Good news for injuries is that Reid says all 53 players will be ready to go for the playoff game on the 15th, that includes Justin Houston and Spencer Ware who were held out from the San Diego game.

Rookie linebacker Dadi Nicolas did rupture his patellar tendon and is done for the year. Reid says a roster move has not been made yet.

Listen to Head Coach Andy Reid’s press conference from Tuesday.