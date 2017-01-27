AUDIO: Highland Park teacher named Horizon Award winner

The Kansas Horizon Award recognizes public school teachers in their second year of teaching who have proven themselves rising stars in the classroom.

In total, 32 teachers across the state are honored with the award each year. One of this year’s winners teaches at Topeka’s Highland Park High School.

Roger Laubengayer-Mena is a language arts teacher at Highland Park who works primarily students taking part in the English Language Learners program. He says his upbringing makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

“My dad was an ELL teacher overseas, which is the same job I’m doing, but in a different country,” Laubengayer-Mena said. “I actually lived in the Middle East most of my life. I bounced around from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. While I was there, I did trips to Kuwait, Egypt and most of Europe.”

Laubengayer-Mena moved to Topeka as a teen and finished his last two years of high school at Shawnee Heights. After graduating, he earned a degree in education from Kansas State University.

When Topeka Public Schools called to offer him his first teaching job, he was given the opportunity to work with the man who inspired his career path – his father.

“What’s hilarious is that we teach the exact same kids,” Laubengayer-Mena said. “He’s the ELL teacher and I’m the Language Arts teacher for the ELL kids. They always make fun of me because, when I say something they don’t like, they say ‘We’re going to tell your dad.’”

Laubengayer-Mena says it was an honor to receive the award, but adds that he can’t take all of the credit for himself.

“It’s almost like a community award,” Laubengayer-Mena said. “I won it, [my dad] won it, and the students won it; the whole school won. It feels bigger than me.”

Being named a Horizon Award winner gives the second year teacher a sense of accomplishment. However, he doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels.

He says winning just means the bar has been raised higher.

“There’s always room to get better. My kids feel that way and I think my building is starting to feel that way a lot more,” Laubengayer-Mena said “There’s so much more room for growth. I’m nowhere near where I want to be as a teacher.”

Audio of a two-part interview with Roger Laubengayer-Mena on the WIBW News Now at Noon show is posted below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Photo courtesy of Roger Laubengayer-Mena/Topeka Public Schools