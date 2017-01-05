AUDIO: Kansas Governor Exporter of the Year Award winners ‘honored’

The Kansas Governor Exporter of the Year Award is an annual prize given to a Kansas business that excels in exporting goods while simultaneously benefiting their communities.

The 2016 recipient of the award was GT Manufacturing located in Clay Center, Kansas.

GT is recognized as a worldwide leader in the production of portable batch grain bin dryers, and exports the implements to more than 80 countries across the globe.

President Dennis Pedersen said the company had been a finalist for the award four years in-a-row before taking home the top prize in 2016.

“It’s an honor and we really wanted it,” Pedersen said. “I hate to use the word ‘competition’ in business, but once we had been realized as a finalist in our first year our goal was to keep the exports going strong so we could be recognized each year until we did win it.”

Both Pedersen and GT Director of Operations Gary Willmann credit the company’s award to their employees.

Kansas Department of Commerce International Trade Representative April Chiang said the award is a reflection of exporting brilliance.

“The award is [meant] to bring statewide recognition to the company that commits their efforts to the exporting business,” she said.

Nominations are underway for the 2017 Kansas Governor Exporter of the Year Award. Nominate a company you think is worthy of the honor on the Kansas Department of Commerce website. The deadline is Jan. 27.

Pedersen, Willmann and Chiang appeared on WIBW’s News Now at Noon program Wednesday, Jan. 4. Listen to our conversation below: