AUDIO: Local website owner shares ideas on what to do this New Year’s Eve

Kim Schultz, owner of Everythingtopeka.com, stopped by the WIBW News Now at Noon show Tuesday to share her best ideas on what to do this New Year’s Eve.
Listen to our conversation below:
Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City
by Sam Wood on December 27, 2016 at 2:59 PM (27 mins ago)
Kim Schultz, owner of Everythingtopeka.com, stopped by the WIBW News Now at Noon show Tuesday to share her best ideas on what to do this New Year’s Eve.
Listen to our conversation below: