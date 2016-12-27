WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear51°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy52°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear46°
23°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear53°
32°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy43°
28°

AUDIO: Local website owner shares ideas on what to do this New Year’s Eve

by on December 27, 2016 at 2:59 PM (27 mins ago)

395527439

Kim Schultz, owner of Everythingtopeka.com, stopped by the WIBW News Now at Noon show Tuesday to share her best ideas on what to do this New Year’s Eve. 

Listen to our conversation below: 