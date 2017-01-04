AUDIO: Mykhailiuk Buzzer-Beater Puts Jayhawks Steps Ahead of Wildcats

Svi Mykhailiuk drove the length of the court with 5.6 seconds to go and scored the winning basket as time expired to lift the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks to a 90-88 win over Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse.

After Wesley Iwundu tied the game at 88 with a jumper with 50 seconds to play, the Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) missed a shot on their end, giving the Wildcats (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) a chance to take the lead. But Dean Wade missed a three-pointer and the rebound went out of bounds off of K-State, setting the stage for Mykhailiuk’s heroics. Replays showed the Ukrainian clearly traveled on his way to the basket, but the infraction was not called.

Each team had all five starters score in double figures. Josh Jackson led the Jayhawks with 22 points, including 16 in the first half as KU built a 52-42 lead at the intermission and never trailed in the second half. Landen Lucas posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Frank Mason added 15 points, Devonte’ Graham chipped in 13, and Mykhailiuk’s game-winner put him into double digits with 11.

For K-State, Dean Wade led the way with 20 points. Wesley Iwundo scored 17 points and led the Cats on the glass with seven rebounds. Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes scored 13 apiece and DJ Johnson scored 10 despite only playing 22 minutes with foul trouble.

