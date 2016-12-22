AUDIO: Topeka Employee Wellness Coordinator gets people moving

Employees with the City of Topeka are getting a little extra pep in their step thanks to their Employee Wellness and Fitness Coordinator.

Chris Omni, known by some as the “Health Hippie”, is responsible for keeping city employees in shape through a variety of methods.

“When you think about it, most of your day, five days a week, is [spent] sitting in your desk or chair,” Omni said. “So my challenge is to get people to get up, and start moving more.”

Omni said many people are susceptible to weight-gain over the holiday season.

She said it’s not uncommon for some to gain as many as 20 pounds from Halloween to New Year’s Day.

“So my challenge to people is to set a timer,” she said. “Every hour, set a timer and start moving for five minutes. That’s it.”

She remarked that those five minutes can offer numerous benefits, especially to office workers.

“It can increase your productivity because you won’t be falling asleep at your desk and you won’t have achy joints when you’re finished [with work],” she said. “It also gives a sense of clarity and gives you a chance to just breathe.”

“Now is that going to take off 20 pounds? Probably not, but you have to start somewhere,” Omni added.

Find out more about Omni’s wellness and fitness efforts by following her on Facebook.

Listen to Omni’s appearance on WIBW’s News Now at Noon program below: