AUDIO: WIBW Farm Director reflects on the year in agriculture

by on December 29, 2016 at 9:43 AM (26 mins ago)

sunset harvest corn wheat farm farming ag agriculture

Veteran WIBW and Kansas Agriculture Network Farm Director Kelly Lenz looks back on the year on the year in agriculture, and gives us his take on the 2017 agriculture outlook. 

Listen to our conversation below: 