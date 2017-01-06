Authorities issue warning about new phone, email scams

Authorities in northeast Kansas issued a warning Thursday about new wave of scams reported in recent weeks.

Junction City Police Lt. Jeff Childs says the scammers are calling and emailing people with the intention of soliciting money and/or personal information.

In a news release, Childs says one of those scams involved a telephone call from someone claiming to be with local law enforcement. The scammer will tell their intended victim they have a warrant out for their arrest, which can be paid off with a credit card.

“Law enforcement does not work this way,” stated Childs.

Another phone scam sees callers posing as collection agents from utility companies demanding credit card payment for unpaid bills.

Cyber criminals are sending emails that claim the recipient is a lottery winner. The emails say the “winner” must first pay taxes on their winnings before any money can be collected. Scammers are using this scheme in an attempt to get bank account information from the victim.

Childs urges people to be avoid giving any personal information or sending money over the phone or email to anyone, no matter who they claim to be.

“Don’t let the threat of arrest or threats that your utilities will be turned off, scare you into giving your credit card or bank account information,” Childs said. “If you are contacted and believe that this is a scam, contact the law enforcement agency in your city or county for guidance on how to handle it.”