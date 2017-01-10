Authorities in Osage County investigating multiple auto thefts

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a string of auto thefts that have occurred in the area.

At least eight vehicles have been reported stolen in Osage County and Osage City since the middle of last week, according to Sheriff Laurie Dunn.

The latest incident involved an attempted vehicle theft that took place Tuesday morning in Osage City. A blue 1989 Ford flatbed truck bearing Kansas license plate 303ETM was left in the area of 201st & Urish Road in Osage City. The truck was reported to be stolen from Topeka.

Another attempt theft occurred Tuesday morning on 125th Street, northwest of Carbondale.

On Monday morning a 1984 or 1985 gray Chevy truck with an unknown, expired tag was stolen in the 800 block of 125th Street.

Dunn says the last week has seen numerous vehicles stolen from residents in Osage City, rural Lyndon, Lebo, Vassar and now the Carbondale area. All vehicles but the two trucks have been recovered.

A handgun was reportedly inside one of the stolen vehicles. The gun has not been recovered.

Dunn says that because of this, the suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are working to identify the suspects and, at this point, believe at least one white male is involved in the crimes. Deputies and the Osage City Police Department are working any leads for identifications of suspect(s).

Dunn urges people to remove the keys and all valuables from their vehicles and keep the doors locked.

Both the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Osage City Police Department are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity or has information that could aid in the investigation to contact Osage County Crimestoppers at 1-877-OSCRIME.