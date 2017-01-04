WIBW News Now!

Authorities searching for car chase suspect in southwest Topeka

by on January 4, 2017 at 6:54 AM (2 hours ago)

A suspect involved in an early morning car chase is on the loose in southwest Topeka.

The chase started north of Topeka on Highway 24 near the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant when Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a pursuit into the city limits.

Authorities used spike strips to disable the vehicle, causing it to lose three tires.

The car chase ended near Gage Park, where the suspect jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the suspect is described as a white male, wearing long pants, a navy sweatshirt and stocking cap.

Topeka Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith says K-9 units are in the area to assist in the search.

This is a developing story.  

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle