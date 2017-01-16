Battery victim in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody

Two men were arrested over the weekend in Junction City after a fight left one person hospitalized with critical injuries.

Junction City Police say officers were called just after midnight Saturday to a disturbance at the Veterans Motorcycle Club, located at 1038 Grant Avenue. A victim involved in the fight was taken to Salina Regional Hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects in the assault. 38-year-old Todd Mahoney, of Grandview Plaza, and 33-year-old Kirk Fuller, of Junction City, were both arrested on Saturday for aggravated battery.

Mahoney and Fuller are both in custody at the Geary County Detention Center on no bond pending their first court appearance.