Bernie Sanders to speak at Kansas Dem’s Washington Days convention

The Kansas Democratic Party on Tuesday announced that Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the keynote speaker for the annual Washington Days convention later this month, according to a news release.

The former Democratic presidential candidate and Senator from Vermont had been rumored to appear at the convention. Tuesday’s announcement makes Sander’s visit to the Capital City official.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Sen. Sanders as our keynote speaker for this year’s Washington Days convention,” said Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Kerry Gooch in the release. “He had so much support from Kansas, and we’re grateful that he’s coming here just for us. He’s a true inspiration for so many – and we believe he will see an amazing reception from the people of Kansas.”

Sanders garnered widespread support from Kansas Democratic voters during the 2016 presidential race. The Democratic caucus, which drew record numbers, saw voters favor Sanders 3 – 1 over eventual candidate Hillary Clinton.

Washington Days will be held February 24 – 25 at the downtown Topeka Ramada, 420 SE 6th Ave.

More details regarding Sander’s appearance will be released at a later time.