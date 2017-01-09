Big 12 Basketball Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Top 25 Poll

The Big 12 is gearing up for week number three of the conference season. Two teams remain unbeaten in Baylor and Kansas and it just so happens those two teams are the top two teams in teh country.

First the first time in school history Baylor is the top team in the country. Baylor didn’t receive a single vote in the preseason top 25 poll by the AP and now are the number one team. KU comes in at second in the polls.

Its a monster week for a few teams in the league as tough games are all over. Baylor travels to West Virginia and then Kansas State this week. K-stat travels to Texas Tech for a tough match-up in Lubbock.

Right now Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia are the three teams with 2-1 records.

Scores from Saturday, January 7th

Baylor 61 Oklahoma State 57

Kansas State 75 Oklahoma 64

Kansas 85 Texas Tech 68

West Virginia 82 TCU 70

Iowa State 79 Texas 70

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, January 10th

Baylor at West Virginia 6:00 pm ESPN2

Kansas at Oklahoma 8:00 pm ESPN2

Kansas State at Texas Tech 8:15 pm ESPNN

Wednesday, January 11th

TCU at Texas 7:00 pm Longhorn Network

Iowa State at Oklahoma State 8:00 pm ESPNU

Saturday, January 14th

Oklahoma State at Kansas 1:00 pm ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas 3:00 pm ESPN2

Baylor at Kansas State 3:30 pm ESPNU

Iowa State at TCU 4:30 pm

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 7:30 pm ESPNU

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK Baylor 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Won 15 10 0 5 0 2 Kansas 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Won 14 8 0 6 1 4 Kansas St. 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Won 1 9 0 4 2 57 W. Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Won 1 10 0 3 2 40 Iowa St. 2 1 .667 10 4 .714 Won 1 7 1 3 3 71 TCU 1 2 .333 12 3 .800 Lost 1 10 1 2 2 35 Texas Tech 1 2 .333 12 3 .800 Lost 1 10 0 2 3 62 Texas 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Lost 1 7 2 0 6 136 Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 10 5 .667 Lost 3 6 1 4 4 63 Oklahoma 0 3 .000 6 8 .429 Lost 6 4 2 2 6 169

Associated Press Top 25

1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1,608 2

2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1,517 3

3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1,499 1

4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1,433 4

5. Gonzaga 15-0 1,366 5

6. Kentucky 13-2 1,327 6

7. Duke 14-2 1,173 8

8. Creighton 15-1 1,111 10

9. Florida St. 15-1 1,071 12

10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7

11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14

12. Butler 14-2 880 18

13. Oregon 15-2 869 15

14. Louisville 13-3 744 9

15. Xavier 13-2 651 16

16. Arizona 15-2 634 17

17. Purdue 14-3 584 20

18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13

19. Virginia 12-3 580 11

20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)14-1 377 19

22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22

23. Florida 12-3 252 24

24. Minnesota 15-2 167 –

25. Kansas St 13-2 20 –

25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa St. 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita St. 2.