Big 12 Basketball Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Top 25 Poll

The Big 12 is gearing up for week number three of the conference season. Two teams remain unbeaten in Baylor and Kansas and it just so happens those two teams are the top two teams in teh country.
First the first time in school history Baylor is the top team in the country. Baylor didn’t receive a single vote in the preseason top 25 poll by the AP and now are the number one team. KU comes in at second in the polls.
Its a monster week for a few teams in the league as tough games are all over. Baylor travels to West Virginia and then Kansas State this week. K-stat travels to Texas Tech for a tough match-up in Lubbock.
Right now Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia are the three teams with 2-1 records.
Scores from Saturday, January 7th
Baylor 61 Oklahoma State 57
Kansas State 75 Oklahoma 64
Kansas 85 Texas Tech 68
West Virginia 82 TCU 70
Iowa State 79 Texas 70
Upcoming Schedule:
Tuesday, January 10th
Baylor at West Virginia 6:00 pm ESPN2
Kansas at Oklahoma 8:00 pm ESPN2
Kansas State at Texas Tech 8:15 pm ESPNN
Wednesday, January 11th
TCU at Texas 7:00 pm Longhorn Network
Iowa State at Oklahoma State 8:00 pm ESPNU
Saturday, January 14th
Oklahoma State at Kansas 1:00 pm ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas 3:00 pm ESPN2
Baylor at Kansas State 3:30 pm ESPNU
Iowa State at TCU 4:30 pm
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 7:30 pm ESPNU
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT.
|W
|L
|PCT.
|STREAK
|W
|L
|W
|L
|RPI RANK
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Won 15
|10
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Kansas
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Won 14
|8
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Kansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Won 1
|9
|0
|4
|2
|57
|W. Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Won 1
|10
|0
|3
|2
|40
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Won 1
|7
|1
|3
|3
|71
|TCU
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Lost 1
|10
|1
|2
|2
|35
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Lost 1
|10
|0
|2
|3
|62
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Lost 1
|7
|2
|0
|6
|136
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Lost 3
|6
|1
|4
|4
|63
|Oklahoma
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lost 6
|4
|2
|2
|6
|169
Associated Press Top 25
1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1,608 2
2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1,517 3
3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1,499 1
4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1,433 4
5. Gonzaga 15-0 1,366 5
6. Kentucky 13-2 1,327 6
7. Duke 14-2 1,173 8
8. Creighton 15-1 1,111 10
9. Florida St. 15-1 1,071 12
10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7
11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14
12. Butler 14-2 880 18
13. Oregon 15-2 869 15
14. Louisville 13-3 744 9
15. Xavier 13-2 651 16
16. Arizona 15-2 634 17
17. Purdue 14-3 584 20
18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13
19. Virginia 12-3 580 11
20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)14-1 377 19
22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22
23. Florida 12-3 252 24
24. Minnesota 15-2 167 –
25. Kansas St 13-2 20 –
25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa St. 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita St. 2.