Big 12 Basketball Update, Schedule, Standings and Top 25 Poll

Five games into the Big 12 conference season and the top team with a one game leads is not surprising. The Jayhawks lead the rest of the pack by one game with with Baylor and West Virginia just one game back.

The biggest surprise of the year is TCU is 3-2 on the year and its the first time that TCU is above .500 in conference play since they joined the conference in 2012.

Kansas State lost twice this week and now sit at 2-3 with a brutal stretch of games that might determine if the Wildcats make the NCAA tournament.

Oklahoma got a win as they beat Texas Tech over the weekend leaving Oklahoma State the only team without a win in Big 12 play.

Huge game tonight on the first edition of Big Monday. Kansas heads to Hilton to take on Iowa State.

Scores from Saturday:

Kansas 87 Oklahoma State 80

West Virginia 74 Texas 72

Baylor 77 Kansas State 68

TCU 84 Iowa State 77

Oklahoma 84 Texas Tech 75

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, January 16

Kansas at Iowa State (ESPN) 8:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, January 17

Texas at Baylor (ESPN2) 6:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, January 18

Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2) 7:00 p.m. ET

TCU at Texas Tech (FOX Sports Southwest) 6:30 p.m. CT

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU) 8:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, January 21

Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2) 1:00 p.m. CT

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPNU) 1:00 p.m. CT

Texas at Kansas (CBS) 1:00 p.m. CT

West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPNU) 5:00 p.m. CT

Baylor at TCU (ESPNU) 7:00 p.m. CT