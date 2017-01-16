WIBW News Now!

Big 12 Basketball Update, Schedule, Standings and Top 25 Poll

by on January 16, 2017 at 10:05 AM (19 mins ago)

Big-12-Teleconference-PBCR_v1

Five games into the Big 12 conference season and the top team with a one game leads is not surprising. The Jayhawks lead the rest of the pack by one game with with Baylor and West Virginia just one game back. 

The biggest surprise of the year is TCU is 3-2 on the year and its the first time that TCU is above .500 in conference play since they joined the conference in 2012. 

Kansas State lost twice this week and now sit at 2-3 with a brutal stretch of games that might determine if the Wildcats make the NCAA tournament. 

Oklahoma got a win as they beat Texas Tech over the weekend leaving Oklahoma State the only team without a win in Big 12 play. 

Huge game tonight on the first edition of Big Monday. Kansas heads to Hilton to take on Iowa State. 

Scores from Saturday: 
Kansas 87 Oklahoma State 80
West Virginia 74 Texas 72
Baylor 77 Kansas State 68
TCU 84 Iowa State 77
Oklahoma 84 Texas Tech 75

Upcoming Schedule: 

Monday, January 16
Kansas at Iowa State (ESPN) 8:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, January 17
Texas at Baylor (ESPN2) 6:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, January 18
Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2) 7:00 p.m. ET
TCU at Texas Tech (FOX Sports Southwest) 6:30 p.m. CT
Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU) 8:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, January 21
Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2) 1:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPNU) 1:00 p.m. CT
Texas at Kansas (CBS) 1:00 p.m. CT
West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPNU) 5:00 p.m. CT
Baylor at TCU (ESPNU) 7:00 p.m. CT

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY  
  W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK
Kansas 5 0 1.000 16 1 .941 Won 16 9 0 7 1 4
Baylor 4 1 .800 16 1 .941 Won 1 10 0 6 1 2
W. Virginia 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Won 3 11 0 4 2 23
TCU 3 2 .600 14 3 .824 Won 2 11 1 3 2 32
Iowa St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .687 Lost 1 7 1 4 4 52
Kansas St. 2 3 .400 13 4 .765 Lost 2 9 1 4 3 51
Texas Tech 2 3 .400 13 4 .765 Lost 1 11 0 2 4 49
Oklahoma 1 4 .200 7 9 .437 Won 1 5 3 2 6 167
Texas 1 4 .200 7 10 .412 Lost 3 7 4 0 6 158
Oklahoma St. 0 5 .000 10 7 .588 Lost 5 6 2 4 5 60

 

 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.