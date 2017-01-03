Big 12 Basketball Update, Schedule, Top 25 Polls plus Standings

The Big 12 conference season got underway on Friday, December 30th. All ten teams were in action and of the five games that were played, three road teams earned wins.
Big 12 player of the week went to Landon Lucas of KU and Big 12 Newcomer of the week went to Manu Lecomte of Baylor.
Scores from Week 1:
Kansas 86 TCU 80
Kansas State 65 Texas 62
West Virginia 92 Oklahoma State 75
Iowa State 63 Texas Tech 56
Baylor 76 Oklahoma 50
Upcoming Schedule for Week 2:
Tuesday, January 3
Oklahoma at TCU (ESPNU) 8:00 p.m. CT
Kansas State at Kansas (ESPN2) 8:00 p.m. CT
West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPNEWS) 8:15 p.m. CT
Wednesday, January 4
Iowa State at Baylor (ESPNEWS) 7:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma State at Texas (Longhorn Network) 7:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, January 7
TCU at West Virginia (ESPNU) 1:00 p.m. ET
Oklahoma at Kansas State (ESPNEWS) 2:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPNEWS) 6:00 p.m. CT
Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN2) 6:15 p.m. CT
Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2) 8:15 p.m. CT
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT.
|W
|L
|PCT.
|STREAK
|W
|L
|W
|L
|RPI RANK
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Won 13
|8
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Won 12
|6
|0
|6
|1
|10
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Won 7
|8
|0
|4
|1
|65
|W. Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Won 8
|9
|0
|3
|1
|46
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Won 3
|6
|1
|3
|2
|109
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Lost 1
|9
|1
|2
|1
|23
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Lost 1
|9
|0
|2
|2
|86
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Lost 1
|6
|1
|4
|2
|40
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lost 4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|181
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lost 2
|6
|2
|0
|5
|149
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Villanova
|2. Baylor
|3. Kansas
|4. UCLA
|5. Gonzaga
|6. Kentucky
|7. West Virginia
|8. Duke
|9. Louisville
|10. Creighton
|11. Virginia
|12. Florida State
|13. Wisconsin
|14. North Carolina
|15. Oregon
|16. Xavier
|17. Arizona
|18. Butler
|19. St. Mary’s
|20. Purdue
|21. Virginia Tech
|22. Cincinnati
|23. Notre Dame
|24. Florida
|25. Southern California