Big 12 Basketball Update, Schedule, Top 25 Polls plus Standings

The Big 12 conference season got underway on Friday, December 30th. All ten teams were in action and of the five games that were played, three road teams earned wins.

Big 12 player of the week went to Landon Lucas of KU and Big 12 Newcomer of the week went to Manu Lecomte of Baylor.

Scores from Week 1:

Kansas 86 TCU 80

Kansas State 65 Texas 62

West Virginia 92 Oklahoma State 75

Iowa State 63 Texas Tech 56

Baylor 76 Oklahoma 50

Upcoming Schedule for Week 2:

Tuesday, January 3

Oklahoma at TCU (ESPNU) 8:00 p.m. CT

Kansas State at Kansas (ESPN2) 8:00 p.m. CT

West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPNEWS) 8:15 p.m. CT

Wednesday, January 4

Iowa State at Baylor (ESPNEWS) 7:00 p.m. CT

Oklahoma State at Texas (Longhorn Network) 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, January 7

TCU at West Virginia (ESPNU) 1:00 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Kansas State (ESPNEWS) 2:00 p.m. CT

Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPNEWS) 6:00 p.m. CT

Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN2) 6:15 p.m. CT

Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2) 8:15 p.m. CT

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK Baylor 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Won 13 8 0 5 0 3 Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Won 12 6 0 6 1 10 Kansas St. 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Won 7 8 0 4 1 65 W. Virginia 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Won 8 9 0 3 1 46 Iowa St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Won 3 6 1 3 2 109 TCU 0 1 .000 11 2 .846 Lost 1 9 1 2 1 23 Texas Tech 0 1 .000 11 2 .846 Lost 1 9 0 2 2 86 Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Lost 1 6 1 4 2 40 Oklahoma 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Lost 4 4 2 2 4 181 Texas 0 1 .000 6 7 .462 Lost 2 6 2 0 5 149