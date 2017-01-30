Big 12 Weekend Recap, Schedule, Standings and Top 25 Poll

The Big 12/SEC Challenge has come and gone and the result is a tie, the two conferences split the 10 game challenge five to five.
The top three teams in the Big 12 though came away with big wins. Kansas beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena and the Bears of Baylor beat the Ole Miss Rebels.
Kansas State struggled in their loss to Tennessee as the Volunteers led the entire game in Knoxville.
The Big 12 gets back to Big 12 conference play on Monday for Big Monday as its the Bedlem series, Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State tonight.
Scores from Big 12 SEC Challenge
Kansas 79 Kentucky 73
Tennessee 70 Kansas State 58
Baylor 75 Ole Miss 70
West Virginia 81 Texas AM 77
Florida 84 Oklahoma 52
Texas Tech 77 LSU 64
Oklahoma State 99 Arkansas 71
Georgia 59 Texas 57
Vanderbilt 84 Iowa State 78
Auburn 88 TCU 80
Upcoming Schedule:
Monday, January 30th
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 8:00 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday, January 31st
West Virginia at Iowa State 8:00 p.m. ESPN2
Wednesday, February 1st
TCU at Kansas State 6:30 p.m. ESPNN
Baylor at Kansas 8:00 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at Texas 8:00 p.m ESPNU
Saturday, February 4th
Texas at TCU 12:00 p.m. ESPNN
Iowa State at Kansas 1:00 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor 2:00 p.m. ESPNN
Oklahoma State at West Virginia 4:00 p.m ESPNU
Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6:00 p.m. ESPNU
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT.
|W
|L
|PCT.
|STREAK
|W
|L
|W
|L
|RPI RANK
|Baylor
|7
|1
|.875
|20
|1
|.952
|Won 5
|12
|0
|8
|1
|1
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Won 1
|10
|0
|9
|2
|6
|W. Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Won 2
|13
|1
|4
|3
|31
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Lost 1
|8
|2
|5
|5
|40
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Lost 2
|10
|1
|5
|5
|44
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Won 1
|13
|1
|2
|5
|75
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Lost 4
|11
|3
|3
|4
|37
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Won 3
|8
|3
|5
|5
|42
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Lost 3
|5
|5
|3
|7
|132
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Lost 1
|8
|4
|0
|9
|124
Top 25 Polls:
Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1,594 3
2. Baylor (6) 20-1 1,504 5
3. Kansas (9) 19-2 1,503 2
4. Villanova (4) 20-2 1,479 1
5. Arizona 20-2 1,387 7
6. Louisville 18-4 1,237 13
7. West Virginia 17-4 1,101 18
8. Kentucky 17-4 1,083 4
9. Virginia 16-4 1,061 12
10. Wisconsin 18-3 1,058 15
11. UCLA 19-3 993 8
12. North Carolina 19-4 965 9
13. Oregon 19-3 863 10
14. Cincinnati 19-2 756 19
15. Florida St. 18-4 727 6
16. Butler 18-4 717 11
17. Maryland 19-2 518 22
18. Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-2 409 21
19. South Carolina 17-4 384 23
20. Notre Dame 17-5 363 14
21. Duke 16-5 339 17
22. Creighton 19-3 307 16
23. Purdue 17-5 264 20
24. Florida 16-5 213 25
25. Northwestern 18-4 106 –
Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita St. 8, Middle Tennessee 5, Akron 5, VCU 3, Illinois St. 2, New Mexico St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Utah 1, Iowa St. 1.
Coaches Top 25 Poll: