Big 12 Weekend Recap, Schedule, Standings and Top 25 Poll

The Big 12/SEC Challenge has come and gone and the result is a tie, the two conferences split the 10 game challenge five to five.

The top three teams in the Big 12 though came away with big wins. Kansas beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena and the Bears of Baylor beat the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kansas State struggled in their loss to Tennessee as the Volunteers led the entire game in Knoxville.

The Big 12 gets back to Big 12 conference play on Monday for Big Monday as its the Bedlem series, Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State tonight.

Scores from Big 12 SEC Challenge

Kansas 79 Kentucky 73

Tennessee 70 Kansas State 58

Baylor 75 Ole Miss 70

West Virginia 81 Texas AM 77

Florida 84 Oklahoma 52

Texas Tech 77 LSU 64

Oklahoma State 99 Arkansas 71

Georgia 59 Texas 57

Vanderbilt 84 Iowa State 78

Auburn 88 TCU 80

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, January 30th

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 8:00 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, January 31st

West Virginia at Iowa State 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Wednesday, February 1st

TCU at Kansas State 6:30 p.m. ESPNN

Baylor at Kansas 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at Texas 8:00 p.m ESPNU

Saturday, February 4th

Texas at TCU 12:00 p.m. ESPNN

Iowa State at Kansas 1:00 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor 2:00 p.m. ESPNN

Oklahoma State at West Virginia 4:00 p.m ESPNU

Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6:00 p.m. ESPNU

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK Baylor 7 1 .875 20 1 .952 Won 5 12 0 8 1 1 Kansas 7 1 .875 19 2 .905 Won 1 10 0 9 2 6 W. Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810 Won 2 13 1 4 3 31 Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650 Lost 1 8 2 5 5 40 Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714 Lost 2 10 1 5 5 44 Texas Tech 3 5 .375 15 6 .714 Won 1 13 1 2 5 75 TCU 3 5 .375 14 7 .667 Lost 4 11 3 3 4 37 Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 13 8 .619 Won 3 8 3 5 5 42 Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 12 .400 Lost 3 5 5 3 7 132 Texas 2 6 .250 8 13 .381 Lost 1 8 4 0 9 124

Top 25 Polls:

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1,594 3

2. Baylor (6) 20-1 1,504 5

3. Kansas (9) 19-2 1,503 2

4. Villanova (4) 20-2 1,479 1

5. Arizona 20-2 1,387 7

6. Louisville 18-4 1,237 13

7. West Virginia 17-4 1,101 18

8. Kentucky 17-4 1,083 4

9. Virginia 16-4 1,061 12

10. Wisconsin 18-3 1,058 15

11. UCLA 19-3 993 8

12. North Carolina 19-4 965 9

13. Oregon 19-3 863 10

14. Cincinnati 19-2 756 19

15. Florida St. 18-4 727 6

16. Butler 18-4 717 11

17. Maryland 19-2 518 22

18. Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-2 409 21

19. South Carolina 17-4 384 23

20. Notre Dame 17-5 363 14

21. Duke 16-5 339 17

22. Creighton 19-3 307 16

23. Purdue 17-5 264 20

24. Florida 16-5 213 25

25. Northwestern 18-4 106 –

Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita St. 8, Middle Tennessee 5, Akron 5, VCU 3, Illinois St. 2, New Mexico St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Utah 1, Iowa St. 1.

Coaches Top 25 Poll: