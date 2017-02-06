Big 12 Weekend Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Polls and Standings

The weekend that was in college hoops was a crazy one. Six of the top 10 teams lost on Saturday. Baylor, Kansas, Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia.
Conference play brings out the craziest of results. KU, WVU and Baylor all lost but all lost at home. The Wildcats, Cyclones and Cowboys got huge wins to bolster their resumes come selection Sunday.
The Big 12 has another big week of conference play with the Sunflower Showdown on Monday night and Kansas State going to Morgantown on Saturday. Baylor travels to Stillwater to face the red hot Cowboys.
Scores from Saturday:
Iowa State 92 Kansas 89 (OT)
Kansas State 56 Baylor 54
Oklahoma State 82 West Virginia 75
TCU 78 Texas 63
Texas Tech 77 Oklahoma 69
Upcoming Schedule:
Monday, February 6th:
Kansas at Kansas State 8:00 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday, February 7th:
Iowa State at Texas 8:00 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at TCU 8:00 p.m. ESPNN
Wednesday, February 8th:
Baylor at Oklahoma State 6:00 p.m. ESPNU
West Virginia at Oklahoma 8:00 p.m. ESPN2
Saturday, February 11th:
Kansas State at West Virginia 11:00 a.m. ESPN
Kansas at Texas Tech 1:00 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Baylor 1:00 p.m. ESPNU
Texas at Oklahoma State 3:00 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Iowa State 5:00 p.m. ESPN2
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT.
|W
|L
|PCT.
|STREAK
|W
|L
|W
|L
|RPI RANK
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|3
|.870
|Lost 1
|11
|1
|9
|2
|5
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|3
|.870
|Lost 2
|12
|1
|8
|2
|1
|W. Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Lost 1
|13
|2
|5
|3
|34
|Iowa St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Won 1
|8
|3
|6
|5
|40
|Kansas St.
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Won 1
|10
|2
|6
|5
|39
|TCU
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Won 2
|12
|3
|4
|4
|42
|Texas Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Won 1
|14
|1
|2
|6
|90
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Won 5
|8
|3
|7
|5
|29
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Lost 1
|9
|4
|0
|10
|139
|Oklahoma
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
|Lost 5
|5
|6
|3
|8
|155
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1
2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4
3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3
4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6
5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13
6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2
7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10
8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12
9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5
10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11
11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14
12. Virginia 17-5 875 9
13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7
14. Florida State 20-4 839 15
15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8
16. Purdue 19-5 537 23
17. Florida 18-5 530 24
18. Duke 18-5 514 21
19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19
20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18
21. Maryland 20-3 326 17
22. Butler 18-5 285 16
23. Creighton 20-4 207 22
24. Xavier 17-6 144 _
25. SMU 20-4 107 _
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.