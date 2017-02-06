Big 12 Weekend Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Polls and Standings

The weekend that was in college hoops was a crazy one. Six of the top 10 teams lost on Saturday. Baylor, Kansas, Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia.

Conference play brings out the craziest of results. KU, WVU and Baylor all lost but all lost at home. The Wildcats, Cyclones and Cowboys got huge wins to bolster their resumes come selection Sunday.

The Big 12 has another big week of conference play with the Sunflower Showdown on Monday night and Kansas State going to Morgantown on Saturday. Baylor travels to Stillwater to face the red hot Cowboys.

Scores from Saturday:

Iowa State 92 Kansas 89 (OT)

Kansas State 56 Baylor 54

Oklahoma State 82 West Virginia 75

TCU 78 Texas 63

Texas Tech 77 Oklahoma 69

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, February 6th:

Kansas at Kansas State 8:00 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, February 7th:

Iowa State at Texas 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at TCU 8:00 p.m. ESPNN

Wednesday, February 8th:

Baylor at Oklahoma State 6:00 p.m. ESPNU

West Virginia at Oklahoma 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, February 11th:

Kansas State at West Virginia 11:00 a.m. ESPN

Kansas at Texas Tech 1:00 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Baylor 1:00 p.m. ESPNU

Texas at Oklahoma State 3:00 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Iowa State 5:00 p.m. ESPN2

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK Kansas 8 2 .800 20 3 .870 Lost 1 11 1 9 2 5 Baylor 7 3 .700 20 3 .870 Lost 2 12 1 8 2 1 W. Virginia 6 4 .600 18 5 .783 Lost 1 13 2 5 3 34 Iowa St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636 Won 1 8 3 6 5 40 Kansas St. 5 5 .500 16 7 .696 Won 1 10 2 6 5 39 TCU 5 5 .500 16 7 .696 Won 2 12 3 4 4 42 Texas Tech 4 6 .400 16 7 .696 Won 1 14 1 2 6 90 Oklahoma St. 4 6 .400 15 8 .652 Won 5 8 3 7 5 29 Texas 3 7 .300 9 14 .391 Lost 1 9 4 0 10 139 Oklahoma 2 8 .200 8 14 .364 Lost 5 5 6 3 8 155

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1

2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4

3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3

4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6

5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13

6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2

7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10

8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12

9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5

10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11

11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14

12. Virginia 17-5 875 9

13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7

14. Florida State 20-4 839 15

15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8

16. Purdue 19-5 537 23

17. Florida 18-5 530 24

18. Duke 18-5 514 21

19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19

20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18

21. Maryland 20-3 326 17

22. Butler 18-5 285 16

23. Creighton 20-4 207 22

24. Xavier 17-6 144 _

25. SMU 20-4 107 _

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.