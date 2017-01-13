WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


27°F
Overcast
Feels Like 20°
Winds East 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast28°
23°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast32°
25°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Ice Pellets33°
30°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain50°
29°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy40°
26°

Broken water pipe closes All-Indian Center exhibition area

by on January 13, 2017 at 6:44 PM (1 hour ago)

mid-america-all-indian-center-logo

The exhibition space at the Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for two to three months because of damage from a water pipe
break.

City officials announced Friday that the water pipe flooded parts of the space Tuesday but no artifacts were damaged.

The Wichita Eagle reports the exhibition space was covered in about a quarter-inch of water.

Crews will spend the next two to three months repairing the water pipe and fixing the damage in the exhibition space.

The museum’s event rental space was not affected and rentals will go on as scheduled.