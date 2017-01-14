Bronchos Fast Start Too Much for Washburn Women

Despite having two double-figure scorers, the Washburn women’s basketball ended it three-game road trip on a sour note as it fell 69-49 to No. 16 Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at the Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla.



Washburn (11-5, 4-3 MIAA) was led by Reagan Phelan who netted a team-best 11 points while Jharian Bowen had 10. Alyxis Bowens meanwhile registered eight points and pulled down nine boards. Cindy Demosthene finished with a game-best 11 rebounds while chipping in four points.



After falling behind early (3-0), WU sprinted to a 6-3 advantage with 5:02 to play, thanks in part to a 6-0 run. That was the last time Washburn led during the afternoon as the Bronchos (15-1, 7-1 MIAA) went on a 13-4 run to close the period with a 16-10 advantage.



UCO then stretched its lead 30-10 thanks to a quarter-opening 14 unanswered points before taking 38-21 lead into the break.



Washburn shooting woes in the third stunted its hopes of cutting the Broncho margin as it was held to just 11.8 percent shooting from the field. As a result, UCO outscored WU 20-8, pushing the score to 58-29.



The Ichabods found the bottom of the basket in the fourth, outscoring UCO 20-11, but it was not enough to overcome the comfortable Broncho advantage they went on to win 69-49.



Although Washburn dropped the game, it outrebounded the Bronchos 47-42 and them edged them out in second chance points, 14-11. As a team, the Ichabods shot 23.5 percent from the floor while UCO converted 40 percent of its chance.



Washburn’s next contest will be at the friendly confines of Schendel Court at Lee Arena when it hosts Missouri Southern. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.

