Budget Proposal Coming Wednesday

State Budget Director Shawn Sullivan plans to present Governor Sam Brownback’s budget proposal next Wednesday morning following the Governor’s State of the State speech Tuesday afternoon.

“That will start at 9:00 in the morning to the House Appropriations Committee,” said Sullivan. “Then I’ll be giving the same budget proposal presentation and briefing to the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 10:30. I believe, for the first time this year, the rooms that those two particular committees normally have their committee hearings in are two of the rooms that will have audio.”

The live audio stream means that anyone can listen to the proposal at either of those times online.

“The Governor’s proposal that will be outlined on Wednesday is a starting point,” said Sullivan. “It’s a beginning. I’ve been talking to a whole host of legislators over the last couple of weeks, from budget leadership to legislative leadership, getting their feedback, making a few changes here and there, but for the most part, this is a starting point.”

When outlining that starting point, the choices to be made are familiar ones.

“The variables are known, for how the budget is going to be balanced,” said Sullivan. “It’s taxes. It’s cuts. It’s one-time funding. It is KPERS, Medicaid, what people are willing to do with it, how this K-12 school finance formula is going to shake out. There’s five or six variables there. It’s really just a matter of, to what amount are we going to pull each of those levers?”

Balancing a budget is just like balancing any other math equation, according to Sullivan.

“If you don’t like this change, then you’re going to have to go make a corresponding change over here,” said Sullivan. “There will be a lot of give and take, really for the first month or two, following the first presentation.”

The last session with a two-year budget to finish lasted 114 days. The Legislature has budgeted for 100 days this time around.