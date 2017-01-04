Chiefs Announce Earlier Gate Times

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West Championship with a 12-4 record and cemented the No. 2 seed in the AFC for the 2016 NFL Postseason. The club will host an AFC Divisional Game at Arrowhead Stadium at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, January 15. The team is opening both parking lots and stadium gates earlier than normal for a noon home game.

PARKING LOT ENTRY INFORMATION

Parking lots for the game will open at 6:30 a.m.

During the first hour of parking from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., fans will be able to “open park,” allowing them to park in their preferred spot in any approved grass areas or Lots C, D, F, G and the perimeter of Lot N, as long as it matches the parking pass they have purchased. Once open park ends at 7:30 a.m., cars will be directed to the next available spot as they are for all Chiefs games.

Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members who arrive early can collect a special triple-point early arrival reward, earning 2,400 CKR points instead of 800 points by scanning their prepaid parking pass at the tollgates by 8 a.m.

As was announced on Monday after the AFC Divisional Game was confirmed Sunday night, fans can visit www.chiefs.com/parking to secure their parking passes in advance and plan their trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

STADIUM GATES AND CLEAR BAG POLICY

Arrowhead Stadium gates will open to all ticket holders at 10 a.m. for the 12:05 p.m. kickoff.

For guests with tickets on the Scout Investments Club Level, stadium gates will open at 9 a.m. The Draft Room will also open at 9 a.m.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs games. Fans can visit www.nfl.com/allclear or www.chiefs.com/arrowhead/clearbagpolicy.html for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Additional details for fans for the AFC Divisional Game will be released next week once the opponent is determined.