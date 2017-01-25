Chiefs to Hire Greg Lewis as Wide Receivers Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the club has hired Greg Lewis to serve as the team’s wide receivers coach.

“I’m very familiar with Greg, both as a player and a coach,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s played the game, he understands our system and the kind of production we expect out of our wide receivers. He’s taking over a talented group of guys and I know he is looking forward to the challenge of helping them and our team continue to grow.”

Lewis joins the Chiefs after spending last season as the Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receivers Coach (2016). He served as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2015 and three seasons coaching in the collegiate ranks prior (University of San Diego in 2012, San Jose State in 2013 and Pittsburgh in 2014). Lewis originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles under Reid in 2003. He played eight seasons in the NFL with the Eagles (2003-08) and Vikings (2009-10) and was a coaching intern for Reid with the Eagles in 2012. Lewis played in all four of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship appearances and caught a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIX. He played collegiately at the University of Illinois.