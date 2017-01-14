Chipman Earns 800th Win as Bods Top Bronchos

Washburn Ichabod head coach Bob Chipman picked up career win No. 800 with a 74-69 win over Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in Edmond. (more to come)

With the win Chipman becomes the 17th head coach in NCAA history to record at least 800 wins. The Ichabods improved to 12-4 overall and 4-3 in the MIAA in the win.

Washburn shot a hot 54 percent from the field in the second half breaking a 33-33 deadlock at the break.

UCO took a one-point lead at 45-44 before the Ichabods regained the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Cooper Holmes with 13:12 to play. Washburn would go up by as many as 10 two times before UCO hit back to back 3-pointers cutting the lead to three at 72-69 before Isaac Clark hit two free throws with seven seconds to play wrapping up the scoring.

Washburn built a 11-point lead with 10:27 to go in the first half, but UCO outscored the Ichabods 19-8 the remaining of the frame to tie the score at 33 entering the break. Washburn shot 52 percent in the first half while the Bronchos were 13 of 28 for a 46 percent clip.

Clark led the Ichabods with 16 points and Randall Smith finished with 14. Javion Blake scored 13 and Cameron Wiggins scored 11 off the bench.

Washburn will be back in action on Thursday when they will host Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m.