Christmas Day saw unprecedented day of weather in Kansas

Three confirmed tornadoes touched down across western Kansas on Sunday, with a possible fourth tornado still pending according to the National Weather Service.

The Dodge City office of the NWS says tornadoes were reported six miles southeast of Bucklin Sunday morning, southwest of Rush Center and just south of Greensburg.

WIBWNewsNow.com Weather Center Meteorologist Dan Holiday said the tornado near Greensburg was likely the strongest.

“It stayed on the ground the longest, about 6.4 miles,” Holiday said. “It was about 30 yards in width and touched down south-southwest of Greensburg and then lifted to the west of Greensburg.”

All of the confirmed tornadoes were rated EF-0, the lowest rating on the Fujita Scale.

Severe weather in the winter months is bizarre, but Holiday said the severe weather outbreak on Christmas day was unprecedented.

“We have never had severe weather reported on Christmas Day and we’ve never had tornadoes reported on Christmas Day,” he said. “In fact, I believe we’re under 10 tornadoes in for month of December [in history] so it’s extremely rare that we would have that in Kansas.”

Unseasonably high temperatures were also achieved across many parts of the Sunflower State, with Topeka tying a 1922 record-high of 68 degrees.