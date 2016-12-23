Christmas will be wet, not white

The storm system that is going through this morning and making things slick in spots is a prelude to what could be an active Sunday at least in some parts of Kansas.

It looks like there will be at least a marginal risk of severe weather for the eastern portion of the state on Sunday. Will it be widespread? No. But, we can’t rule out any potential hazards if we do get up to sixty plus degrees in the afternoon. Listen to WIBW News for updates should conditions warrant.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 8am, then a chance of drizzle between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high at 43. South wind, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 28.

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Areas of drizzle before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Christmas Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high at 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 48. Breezy, with a south wind, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 46. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Christmas Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.