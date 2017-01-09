Citizen report leads to Brown County drug bust

Authorities in Brown County credit a “very observant citizen” for their help in a weekend drug bust that saw two people arrested.

According to a news release, an individual contacted a Brown County K-9 deputy on Friday to alert him of suspicious drug activity. When the deputy arrived to the scene, the K-9 indicated that it detected drugs in a vehicle.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 44-year-old Beth Mikita and 25-year-old Kalan Pyle, both of Hiawatha.

Each suspect was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mikita also faces charges of trafficking contraband into correctional facility.

During the arrest, it was discovered that Pyle had a $15,000 warrant in Nemaha County for failure to appear, a $750 warrant in Sabetha for failure to appear and a $7,500 warrant in Richardson County Nebraska for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mikita and Pyle are being held in the Brown County jail on $75,000 bond. Police say additional charges are pending.